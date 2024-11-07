HALIFAX: A New Democrat government will take immediate action to bring down the price of essentials like groceries, cell phone and internet bills and heat pumps to give Nova Scotians more breathing room in their budgets.

On Wednesday Nov. 7, NS NDP Leader Claudia Chender announced measures that will save families $1300 per year.

Chender was joined by Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress, who represents over 250,000 workers across the country.

“The price of groceries has gotten so expensive that a full-time job often isn’t enough to keep the fridge full anymore. We’ve seen bills skyrocket over the last three years, while paycheques have stayed the same,” said Chender.

“Both Tim Houston and Zack Churchill have been in government, and they failed to make life more affordable for everyday people.

“New Democrats are the only ones who will give hardworking Nova Scotians the relief they desperately need.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

“People need governments who have their backs with measures that address the challenges they face.

“But the truth is, far too often, Conservative politicians, like Pierre Poilievre, make things worse for working people. When he was in government, he cut more than 43 billion dollars from our health care system, and he cut pensions and EI for workers,” said Bruske.

“When working people are struggling to afford the essentials their families need, they deserve real relief, not deep cuts to the services they count on.

“New Democrats’ plan to lower prices on essentials will give families more breathing room in their monthly budgets.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

If elected, the NDP will remove the HST from essentials like all groceries, cell phone and internet bills and drop the HST from buying and installing heat pumps so keeping your home warm doesn’t cost so much this winter.

“Nova Scotians deserve a government that will make their lives easier, not harder,” said Chender.

“These measures announced today, combined with our plans to lower costs for renters will make sure more Nova Scotians can afford the things they need, so they have more money for the life they want.”