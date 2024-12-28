FALL RIVER: Firefighters from approximately 10 stations in the Sackville/Bedford/Fall River and area and Elmsdale regions responded to a structure fire shortly after noon on Saturday Dec. 28.

From reports on the scene, everyone including the dog, was able to get out and are not injured.

The fire call came in after people spotted smoke billowing out form the Old Lochview Court/Lake Fletcher area and reported it.

That sent the fire crews form Bedford, Lower Sackville, Waverley, Fall River, Wellington, Grand Lake, and Elmsdale to the scene.

No further details were available. We will update this story when/if we get more info.

Here are a couple of photos that were sent to us here at The Laker News.

(Submitted photo)