Frank Garner being remembered for making Cheema what it is

The following is the post made by Cheema, reworded for reading and used with their permission.

WAVERLEY: The family patriarch of Cheema Aquatic Club in Waverley has passed away.

Frank Garner passed away last night surrounded by his loving family. He adored them as much as they adored him.

Paula, Angie, Kari and Keeley and his grandchildren were his #1.

But a close second was the sport of canoe kayak.

Frank was a football player in his younger days.

As the post said, he quickly came to his senses and turned his attention to the sport canoe kayak and thank heavens for Cheema he did.

Frank’s early days as Head Coach of Cheema set the scene for what Cheema Aquatic Club has become today.

The lives he influenced here in Waverley and Canada, but also on the international stage number in the thousands.

Frank went on to be the Head ICF official and witnessed first-hand the history he helped influence when he watched female canoeists compete for the first time at the 2020 Olympic Games.

He was an advocate for PaddleAll athletes competing internationally and the expansion of Para-paddling classifications.

Frank paddled and officiated at some of the best paddling courses in the world.

As the post by Cheema said, at the end of the day, he would tell you Cheema and Lake Thomas were really where it was at.

The community, Cheema, and his family mourn his loss with Paula, his beautiful daughters and grandchildren.

Cheema asked that the community wrap them and everyone who loved, respected him in a giant hug this morning.

“Raise a glass (of rum) in his honour today,” the post said.

“Rest In Peace, Frank Garner. You will be missed.”