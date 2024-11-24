Brought to you by:

ELMSDALE: Here is a look at the fire calls for some volunteer fire departments in Stewiacke and East Hants.

The following info is basic call info from Kennetcook Fire; Milford Fire; Elmsdale Fire; Stewiacke fire; Enfield Fire; Uniacke & District Fire; Nine Mile River fire; and Shubenacadie Fire.

For Kennetcook fire, they responded to nine calls during October, led by two medical assists and two motor vehicle collisions.

They also responded to one CO Alarm; one rescue; one vehicle fire; one landfill fire; and one grass/brush fire.

Milford Fire received 13 calls during the month of October; five of these were for Mutual Aid.

The calls consisted of five Motor Vehicle Collisions; three Structure Fires; Three Fire Alarms; a CO Alarm; and a Medical Call.

For Uniacke & District Fire Department, they had a busy month with 30 calls.

There were 17 medical assists; four fire alarms; three motor vehicle collisions; two mutual aid requests; two fire investigations; one illegal burn; and one power line fire.

Enfield fire responded to 22 calls, led by nine medical assists.

The firefighters also heard their pagers go for five mutual aid requests, five motor vehicle collisions, and three brush fires.

For Stewiacke fire, they heard the sound of their people 25 times, with medical assists leading the way at 10 calls.

They also were paged for five motor vehicle collisions; two mutual aid requests one to Indian Brook for structure fire and one to Brookfield for a structure fire; one rope rescue; one fire investigation; one assist to EHS; one power pole fire; one investigation; one residential fire alarm; one vehicle fire; one structure fire in Stewiacke.

Nine Mile River fire responded to two mutual aid requests to neighbouring departments during October.

For Elmsdale fire, they had 14 calls with medical assists leading the paged responses at six calls.

The firefighters also had four motor vehicle collision calls; two Hwy 102 Southbound mvc’s; one brush fire; and one structure fire.

Shubenacadie fire had 14 calls in October, led by nine mutual aid requests to neighbouring departments. They also had two gas detector calls; one MVC; one alarm activation; and one controlled burn.

The mutual aid calls were: two alarm calls; two MVC’s; one medical. To Maitland, they had one medical assist. To Rawdon, they had a standby call. To Indian Brook they had one alarm call; one structure fire.

From the Firehouse is brought to you by: