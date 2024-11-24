HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents that applications have opened for the 2025 Volunteer Awards.

The application period closes on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 at 5 p.m.

Every year, the municipality recognizes the extraordinary contributions of outstanding individuals and groups who volunteer their time and skills to provide services and programs in their communities.

The annual Volunteer Awards put a spotlight on the residents who volunteer in our region.

There are three categories open for applications: Youth, Adult and Group.

The award recipients will be announced at the 2025 Volunteer Awards ceremony on Wednesday, April 30.

This coincides with National Volunteer Week.

For more information, visit our website.