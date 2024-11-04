Halifax man charged in Lower Sackville home invasion

LOWER SACKVILLE: A Halifax man has been charged following a home invasion in Lower Sackville on Nov. 3, RCMP said.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, with RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment, said the the home invasion occurred at approximately 5:45 p.m. in the community.

Police responded to the disturbance report at a residence on Balsam Circle.

“Investigators learned that a man armed with a knife had gained entry into the home through the front door and proceeded to assault a male resident located in a bedroom,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

The victim, a 73-year-old Lower Sackville man, suffered serious injuries.

He was transported to hospital by EHS.

No other injuries were reported by the three other adult occupants of the home.

At the scene, RCMP officers located and safely arrested an 18-year-old man involved in the incident.

The two men are known to one another and investigators believe the incident was targeted in nature.

Devon Rafuse, of Halifax, has been charged with Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Breaking and Entering with Intent and Aggravated Assault.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Nov. 4.

File #: 24-151248