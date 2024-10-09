LOWER SACKVILLE: The Sackville Skating Club had 14 skaters compete at Fall Skate in New Glasgow this past weekend.
Two skaters with the club from the Fall River area were among those who medalled at the competition.
Ariel St. Pierre placed third in Star 5 Under-13 girls, while Payton Livingston came home with first in both Star 9 and Juvenile Under-12.
Abby Behan placed sixth in Star 5 O13.
All three girls attend Georges P. Vanier Junior High in Fall River.
ADVERTISEMENT:
Other skaters who competed and placed from the club are as follows (first names only as provided by the club):
Star 4 O13
Eden – second
Kamryn – third
Mia – fifth
Star 4 Under-10
Andie – first
Day 2 of Fall skate
Star 8
Kailyn – fourth
Star 6
Nylah – ninth
ADVERTISEMENT:
Star 5 O13
Alexis – fifth
Abby – sixth
Olivia – eighth
Pre Juvenile Under-13
Layla – ninth
Claire – twelfth
Star 7 O14
Kailyn – second
Nylah – seventh
Star 7 Under-14
Claire – twelfth
Olivia – thirteenth