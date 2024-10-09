LOWER SACKVILLE: The Sackville Skating Club had 14 skaters compete at Fall Skate in New Glasgow this past weekend.

Two skaters with the club from the Fall River area were among those who medalled at the competition.

Ariel St. Pierre placed third in Star 5 Under-13 girls, while Payton Livingston came home with first in both Star 9 and Juvenile Under-12.

Abby Behan placed sixth in Star 5 O13.

All three girls attend Georges P. Vanier Junior High in Fall River.

Other skaters who competed and placed from the club are as follows (first names only as provided by the club):

Star 4 O13

Eden – second

Kamryn – third

Mia – fifth

Star 4 Under-10

Andie – first

Day 2 of Fall skate



Star 8

Kailyn – fourth



Star 6

Nylah – ninth

Alexis – fifthAbby – sixthOlivia – eighthLayla – ninthClaire – twelfthKailyn – secondNylah – seventh

Star 7 Under-14

Claire – twelfth

Olivia – thirteenth