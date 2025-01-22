Areas impacted include Beaver Bank, Waverley, Windsor Junction, Middle and Lower Sackville,

Upper Hammonds Plains, Fall River, Bedford, Timberlea, Spryfield, and Herring Cove.

LOWER SACKVILLE/BEAVER BANK/FALL RIVER: Halifax Water is advising customers that the boil water advisory issued on January 21 will be in effect until further notice.

Staff are analyzing and adjusting distribution operations, performing strategic flushing, and conducting ongoing sampling and monitoring of water quality across the system. These results and information are reported to Nova Scotia Environment and Climate Change (NSECC).

The boil water advisory will be lifted by NSECC when they are satisfied with the results. We will provide further updates tomorrow.

The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board has also requested an investigation report be filed by February 4, 2024. This report will contain review of what occurred and recommendations to ensure it does not happen again.

It will also be shared with NSECC, the Halifax Water Board of Commissioners and the Halifax Regional Council.

The leadership and staff of Halifax Water understand the impact this is having on people’s lives and that our customers are frustrated.

“We are committed to taking every precaution to ensure the safety of our customers’ drinking water,” Halifax Water said in a release.

“This is a significant event, and we apologize and remained committed to improving service to our customers.”

Helpful Boil Water Information

Please use the link below to access an interactive map to help you determine if your property is within the area impacted by this advisory: Pockwock Boil Water Advisory App

However, it should be boiled for at least 1 minute before using water for:

· drinking

· preparing infant formula

· making ice cubes or juices

· washing fruits or vegetables

· cooking

· brushing teeth; or

· any other activity requiring human consumption.

This boil water advisory results from a power interruption at the JD Kline (Pockwock) Lake Water Treatment Facility.

Water continued to be treated but lacked chlorine disinfection for approximately 30 minutes. This interruption has allowed a limited amount of unchlorinated water to enter the system.

The Boil Water Advisory is issued as a result of permit requirements through Nova Scotia Environment and Climate Change (NSECC).

Additional resources, including a fact sheet on domestic water usage when a boil advisory and signage for public spaces can be found here:

· Boil Water Advisory Fact Sheet 2025.pdf.

· Boil Water Advisory Signage

We appreciate our customers patience and apologize for any inconvenience.

For updates regarding this boil water advisory, please visit https://www.halifaxwater.ca.

You can also contact Halifax Water’s Customer Care Centre at 902-420-9287.