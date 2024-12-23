From the Cruiser – Dec. 20, 2024

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 125 calls for service.

Here are some of the highlighted calls as provided by East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns.

MISISNG MILFORD MAN

On December 18, at approximately 11 pm, East Hants RCMP were notified that a Milford man had not returned home from an ATV ride.

He had left home at around 7 pm.

Ground Search and Rescue was activated and worked tirelessly to locate the man.

At approximately 10 am on December 19, he was located near Hwy 102. He had rolled the ATV and had become pinned underneath it.

Fortunately, he wasn’t seriously injured and will make a full recovery.

MVC

On December 19, at approximately 3 pm, East Hants RCMP responded to a report of a single motor vehicle collision on the Lantz Connector.

The driver had lost control of their car and ran into a light pole, knocking it over.

No serious injuries were reported and impairment was not a factor.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Halifax man wanted

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Isabel Izzard, 54, of Halifax.

Isabel Izzard was arrested for theft under $5000.00 in February of 2023 following an incident in Elmsdale, but failed to attend court as ordered.

Anyone who sees Isabel Izzard is asked to refrain from approaching her and to call police. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

