NSFM 2024 Fall Conference set to take place in Halifax

HALIFAX: More than 250 delegates from dozens of municipalities across the province will come to Halifax this week to take part in Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities annual Fall Conference and AGM.

The conference takes place Nov. 26-29 at the Westin Hotel Halifax.

The NSFM Conference stands as the largest annual assembly of municipal elected officials in the province.

It serves as an unparalleled platform for dialogue, education, networking, and collaboration on critical topics that impact Nova Scotia’s municipalities.

Session topics include:

Exploring Policing Models and Municipal Roles, Re-thinking the Impacts of Disasters to Create Future Resilience, Advancing Equity in Municipalities with Plans to Dismantle Racism and Hate, and Support Accessibility, Good Governance, and Cybersecurity in Action.

More details can be found at: www.nsfm.ca/conference.